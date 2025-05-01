Table of contents
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Problem 53
Textbook Question
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet.
Write the equality based on the given information: 1 tablet of Lanoxin = 0.25 g of Lanoxin.
Create the first conversion factor by expressing the equality as a fraction: \( \frac{1 \text{ tablet}}{0.25 \text{ g}} \).
Create the second conversion factor by inverting the first conversion factor: \( \frac{0.25 \text{ g}}{1 \text{ tablet}} \).
These conversion factors can be used to convert between grams of Lanoxin and the number of tablets.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This is essential in chemistry for ensuring that measurements are consistent and comparable. For example, converting grams to milligrams or tablets to grams allows for accurate dosing and understanding of medication concentrations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1
Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert one set of units to another using conversion factors. It involves multiplying the quantity by a fraction that represents the relationship between the units. This method ensures that units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer, which is crucial in medication dosing.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Medication Dosage
Medication dosage refers to the specific amount of a drug that is administered to achieve the desired therapeutic effect. Understanding the dosage is critical for patient safety and efficacy. In the context of the question, knowing that 0.25 g of Lanoxin is contained in one tablet helps in calculating the appropriate amount for different treatment regimens.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:44
Heat Capacity
