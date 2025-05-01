Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and performing calculations in chemistry, as it reflects the precision of the data. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2

Conversion Factors Conversion factors are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit. They are essential in chemistry for converting measurements from one unit to another, such as milligrams to grams or milliliters to liters. In this context, the conversion factors can be derived from the equality given in the problem, allowing for accurate unit conversions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2