Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This is essential in chemistry and other sciences to ensure that measurements are consistent and comparable. It often involves multiplication by a conversion factor, which is a ratio that expresses how many of one unit are equivalent to another.

Conversion Factors Conversion factors are fractions that represent the relationship between two different units. For example, to convert centimeters to inches, the conversion factor is based on the equivalence that 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters. These factors allow for the systematic conversion of measurements from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity.