Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Problem 46
Textbook Question
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:a. centimeters and inches
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the standard conversion between centimeters and inches: 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters.
Write the equality based on the conversion: 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
Create the first conversion factor by expressing the equality as a fraction: \( \frac{1 \text{ inch}}{2.54 \text{ cm}} \).
Create the second conversion factor by inverting the first conversion factor: \( \frac{2.54 \text{ cm}}{1 \text{ inch}} \).
Use these conversion factors to convert between centimeters and inches in any given problem by multiplying the quantity by the appropriate conversion factor.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This is essential in chemistry and other sciences to ensure that measurements are consistent and comparable. It often involves multiplication by a conversion factor, which is a ratio that expresses how many of one unit are equivalent to another.
Conversion Factors
Conversion factors are fractions that represent the relationship between two different units. For example, to convert centimeters to inches, the conversion factor is based on the equivalence that 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters. These factors allow for the systematic conversion of measurements from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity.
Metric and Imperial Systems
The metric system (centimeters) and the imperial system (inches) are two different systems of measurement. Understanding the differences between these systems is crucial for accurate conversions. The metric system is based on powers of ten, making it easier for calculations, while the imperial system uses various units that do not have a consistent base, requiring specific conversion factors for accurate measurement.
