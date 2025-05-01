Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. In the context of medication dosages, it is essential to understand how to convert between milligrams (mg) and milliliters (mL) to ensure accurate dosing. This involves using conversion factors that relate the two units based on the concentration of the medication.

Concentration Concentration refers to the amount of a substance (solute) present in a given volume of solution. In this case, the concentration of Atarax syrup is expressed as 10 mg per 5 mL. Understanding concentration is crucial for calculating dosages and ensuring that patients receive the correct amount of medication based on their needs.