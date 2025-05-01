Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Problem 22
Textbook Question
What is meant by the term 'balanced equation'?
Verified step by step guidance
1
A balanced chemical equation is one where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides of the equation.
To balance a chemical equation, start by writing the unbalanced equation with the correct chemical formulas for all reactants and products.
Count the number of atoms of each element on both sides of the equation.
Adjust the coefficients (the numbers in front of the chemical formulas) to make the number of atoms of each element equal on both sides.
Check your work to ensure that all elements are balanced and that the coefficients are in the simplest whole-number ratio.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Equation
A chemical equation is a symbolic representation of a chemical reaction, showing the reactants (starting substances) and products (substances formed) along with their respective quantities. It uses chemical formulas to depict the elements and compounds involved, providing a concise way to communicate the changes that occur during the reaction.
Recommended video:
Law of Conservation of Mass
The Law of Conservation of Mass states that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This principle implies that the total mass of the reactants must equal the total mass of the products, which is fundamental in ensuring that a chemical equation is balanced, reflecting the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:48
Law of Conservation of Mass
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing a chemical equation involves adjusting the coefficients (the numbers in front of the chemical formulas) to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This process is essential for accurately representing the reaction and adhering to the Law of Conservation of Mass, allowing chemists to predict the outcomes of reactions and calculate reactant and product quantities.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice