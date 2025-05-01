Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equation A chemical equation is a symbolic representation of a chemical reaction, showing the reactants (starting substances) and products (substances formed) along with their respective quantities. It uses chemical formulas to depict the elements and compounds involved, providing a concise way to communicate the changes that occur during the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Law of Conservation of Mass The Law of Conservation of Mass states that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This principle implies that the total mass of the reactants must equal the total mass of the products, which is fundamental in ensuring that a chemical equation is balanced, reflecting the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:48 01:48 Law of Conservation of Mass