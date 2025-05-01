Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial concept in thermodynamics, as it determines how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a material. In this question, the specific heat of fat (0.45 cal/(g ⋅ °C) or 1.9 J/g °C) indicates how much energy is required to heat the fat. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key property of materials. It helps in determining how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance. In this case, the density of fat (0.94 g/cm³) allows us to calculate the mass of the fat when given its volume (10 cm³), which is essential for calculating the total energy required to heat it. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density