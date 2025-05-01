Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a material-specific property that indicates how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a given mass, which is crucial for calculations involving heat transfer.

Heat Transfer Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this context, it is essential to understand how heat energy is absorbed or released by the copper sample as it is heated, which directly relates to the specific heat capacity.