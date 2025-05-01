Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of entities, approximately 6.022 x 10^23. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles, facilitating calculations in chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Mole Concept

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions). In the case of Na2SO4, sodium (Na+) is the cation, and sulfate (SO4 2-) is the anion. Understanding the composition of ionic compounds is essential for determining the number of each type of ion present in a given amount of the compound. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Naming Ionic Compounds