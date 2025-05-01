Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 22
Textbook Question
How many NA+ ions are in a mole of Na2SO4? How many SO4 2- ions?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of sodium sulfate, which is \( \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 \).
Recognize that in one formula unit of \( \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 \), there are 2 \( \text{Na}^+ \) ions and 1 \( \text{SO}_4^{2-} \) ion.
Understand that one mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of entities, which is approximately \( 6.022 \times 10^{23} \) entities per mole.
Calculate the number of \( \text{Na}^+ \) ions in one mole of \( \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 \) by multiplying 2 (the number of \( \text{Na}^+ \) ions per formula unit) by Avogadro's number.
Calculate the number of \( \text{SO}_4^{2-} \) ions in one mole of \( \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 \) by recognizing that there is 1 \( \text{SO}_4^{2-} \) ion per formula unit, so it is equal to Avogadro's number.
Key Concepts

Mole Concept
The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of entities, approximately 6.022 x 10^23. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles, facilitating calculations in chemical reactions.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions). In the case of Na2SO4, sodium (Na+) is the cation, and sulfate (SO4 2-) is the anion. Understanding the composition of ionic compounds is essential for determining the number of each type of ion present in a given amount of the compound.
Chemical Formula Interpretation
The chemical formula of a compound provides information about the types and ratios of atoms present. For Na2SO4, the subscript '2' indicates that there are two sodium ions for every sulfate ion. This interpretation is crucial for calculating the number of ions in a mole of the compound, as it directly informs how many of each ion are present based on the mole ratio.
