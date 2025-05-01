Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms joined by the bond. In polar molecules, there is an uneven distribution of electron density, leading to a positive and negative end. This property significantly influences how substances interact, particularly in solutions, where polar solvents tend to dissolve polar solutes, while nonpolar solutes do not mix well with polar solvents.

Solubility Solubility is the ability of a substance (solute) to dissolve in a solvent to form a homogeneous solution. The principle of 'like dissolves like' explains that polar solutes are soluble in polar solvents, while nonpolar solutes are soluble in nonpolar solvents. Understanding solubility is crucial for predicting how different substances will interact in a solution.