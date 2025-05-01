Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The atomic number, which is the number of protons, defines the element, while the mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons. Understanding the structure of an atom is essential for analyzing isotopes and their properties. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutrons results in varying mass numbers. Identifying isotopes is crucial for determining which atoms have the same number of neutrons, as they will share the same atomic number but differ in mass. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Isotopes