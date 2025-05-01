Table of contents
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element: (4.4, 4.5) ¹⁶₈X ¹⁶₉X ¹⁸₁₀X ¹⁷₈X ¹⁸₈Xd. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
Identify the number of protons in each atom using the subscript (atomic number) next to X. This number represents the number of protons in the nucleus of the atom.
Determine the number of neutrons in each atom by subtracting the atomic number (subscript) from the mass number (superscript). The formula is: \( \text{Number of neutrons} = \text{Mass number} - \text{Atomic number} \).
Calculate the number of neutrons for each atom: \( ¹⁶₈X \), \( ¹⁶₉X \), \( ¹⁸_{10}X \), \( ¹⁷₈X \), and \( ¹⁸₈X \).
Compare the number of neutrons calculated for each atom to identify which atoms have the same number of neutrons.
List the atoms that have the same number of neutrons based on your comparison.
Atomic Structure
Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The atomic number, which is the number of protons, defines the element, while the mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons. Understanding the structure of an atom is essential for analyzing isotopes and their properties.
Isotopes
Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutrons results in varying mass numbers. Identifying isotopes is crucial for determining which atoms have the same number of neutrons, as they will share the same atomic number but differ in mass.
Isotopes
Neutron Calculation
To find the number of neutrons in an atom, subtract the atomic number (number of protons) from the mass number. This calculation is vital for comparing different atoms and identifying those with the same neutron count, which is necessary for answering the question posed.
