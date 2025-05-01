Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Radiation Radiation can be classified into three main types: alpha (α), beta (β), and gamma (γ) radiation. Alpha particles are heavy and positively charged, beta particles are lighter and negatively charged, while gamma rays are high-energy electromagnetic waves with no mass or charge. Understanding these types is crucial for determining how they interact with matter and how they can be detected. Recommended video: Guided course 03:27 03:27 Types of Radiation Concept 2

Film Badge Dosimeters Film badge dosimeters are devices used to measure exposure to ionizing radiation. They consist of photographic film that darkens in response to radiation exposure, along with filters that allow for the differentiation of radiation types. The filters help to assess the intensity and type of radiation by selectively allowing certain particles to reach the film.