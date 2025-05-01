Table of contents
Measuring Radioactivity
Problem 70
Textbook Question
Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of each type of radiation: \(\alpha\)-radiation, \(\beta\)-radiation, and \(\gamma\)-radiation. \(\alpha\)-particles are heavy and have low penetration power, \(\beta\)-particles are lighter and have moderate penetration power, and \(\gamma\)-rays are highly penetrating.
Identify the role of each filter in the film badge dosimeter: Tin foil is a dense material that can stop or reduce \(\beta\)-particles and \(\gamma\)-rays, plastic film is less dense and can stop \(\alpha\)-particles and some \(\beta\)-particles, and no filter allows all types of radiation to pass through.
Determine which region monitors \(\alpha\)-radiation: The region with the plastic film filter is likely to monitor \(\alpha\)-radiation because \(\alpha\)-particles have low penetration power and can be stopped by a thin layer of material like plastic.
Determine which region monitors \(\beta\)-radiation: The region with the tin foil filter is likely to monitor \(\beta\)-radiation because tin foil can stop or reduce \(\beta\)-particles, allowing for measurement of their presence.
Determine which region monitors \(\gamma\)-radiation: The region with no filter is likely to monitor \(\gamma\)-radiation because \(\gamma\)-rays have high penetration power and can pass through most materials, including the filters.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Types of Radiation
Radiation can be classified into three main types: alpha (α), beta (β), and gamma (γ) radiation. Alpha particles are heavy and positively charged, beta particles are lighter and negatively charged, while gamma rays are high-energy electromagnetic waves with no mass or charge. Understanding these types is crucial for determining how they interact with matter and how they can be detected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:27
Types of Radiation Concept 2
Film Badge Dosimeters
Film badge dosimeters are devices used to measure exposure to ionizing radiation. They consist of photographic film that darkens in response to radiation exposure, along with filters that allow for the differentiation of radiation types. The filters help to assess the intensity and type of radiation by selectively allowing certain particles to reach the film.
Filter Functionality
Filters in film badge dosimeters serve to differentiate between types of radiation based on their penetration abilities. For instance, alpha particles can be stopped by a thin layer of material like tin foil, while beta particles can penetrate further, requiring a plastic film filter. Gamma radiation, being highly penetrating, typically requires no filter to reach the film, allowing for accurate measurement of exposure levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Classification of Matter
