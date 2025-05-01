Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Measuring Radioactivity
Problem 68
Textbook Question
A selenium-75 source is producing 300 rem at a distance of 2.0 m?b. What is its intensity at 25 m?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem involves the concept of radiation intensity and the inverse square law, which states that intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
Identify the given values: initial intensity (I1) is 300 rem at an initial distance (d1) of 2.0 m, and the final distance (d2) is 25 m. We need to find the final intensity (I2) at this distance.
Use the inverse square law formula: \( I_1 \times d_1^2 = I_2 \times d_2^2 \).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \( 300 \times (2.0)^2 = I_2 \times (25)^2 \).
Solve for \( I_2 \) by rearranging the equation: \( I_2 = \frac{300 \times (2.0)^2}{(25)^2} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radiation Intensity
Radiation intensity refers to the power per unit area received from a radiation source. It is typically measured in units such as rem or sieverts, which quantify the biological effect of radiation. The intensity decreases with distance from the source due to the inverse square law, which states that intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
Inverse Square Law
The inverse square law is a fundamental principle in physics that describes how the intensity of a physical quantity, such as light or radiation, diminishes as the distance from the source increases. Mathematically, it states that intensity (I) is proportional to 1/distance² (d²). This means that if you double the distance from the source, the intensity becomes one-fourth of its original value.
Distance and Radiation Exposure
In radiation exposure scenarios, the distance from the source plays a critical role in determining the amount of radiation a person receives. As the distance increases, the exposure decreases significantly due to the spreading of radiation over a larger area. Understanding this relationship is essential for calculating safe distances from radiation sources and for assessing potential health risks.
