Radiation Intensity Radiation intensity refers to the power per unit area received from a radiation source. It is typically measured in units such as rem or sieverts, which quantify the biological effect of radiation. The intensity decreases with distance from the source due to the inverse square law, which states that intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.

Inverse Square Law The inverse square law is a fundamental principle in physics that describes how the intensity of a physical quantity, such as light or radiation, diminishes as the distance from the source increases. Mathematically, it states that intensity (I) is proportional to 1/distance² (d²). This means that if you double the distance from the source, the intensity becomes one-fourth of its original value.