Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Measuring Radioactivity
Problem 63
Textbook Question
Why are rems the preferred units for measuring the health effects of radiation?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rems (Roentgen Equivalent Man) are used to measure the health effects of radiation because they take into account the biological effect of the type of radiation.
Different types of radiation (alpha, beta, gamma, etc.) have different levels of biological impact, even if they deposit the same amount of energy.
Rems are calculated by multiplying the absorbed dose (in rads) by a quality factor (QF) that is specific to the type of radiation.
This quality factor adjusts the absorbed dose to reflect the potential for biological damage, making rems a more accurate measure of risk to human health.
Using rems allows for a standardized way to assess and compare the potential health risks of different types of radiation exposure.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radiation Measurement Units
Radiation exposure can be quantified using various units, including grays (Gy) for absorbed dose and sieverts (Sv) for biological effect. The rem (roentgen equivalent man) is a unit that specifically accounts for the biological impact of radiation on human tissue, making it particularly relevant for health assessments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Biological Effects of Radiation
Different types of radiation (alpha, beta, gamma) have varying biological effects on human cells. The rem unit incorporates a quality factor that adjusts for these differences, allowing for a more accurate representation of the potential health risks associated with different radiation types.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Types of Radiation Concept 1
Health Risk Assessment
Understanding the health effects of radiation exposure is crucial for safety regulations and medical applications. The rem provides a standardized way to assess risk, enabling healthcare professionals and regulatory bodies to make informed decisions regarding radiation safety and exposure limits.
Watch next
Master Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice