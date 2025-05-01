Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radiation Measurement Units Radiation exposure can be quantified using various units, including grays (Gy) for absorbed dose and sieverts (Sv) for biological effect. The rem (roentgen equivalent man) is a unit that specifically accounts for the biological impact of radiation on human tissue, making it particularly relevant for health assessments. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Biological Effects of Radiation Different types of radiation (alpha, beta, gamma) have varying biological effects on human cells. The rem unit incorporates a quality factor that adjusts for these differences, allowing for a more accurate representation of the potential health risks associated with different radiation types. Recommended video: Guided course 02:06 02:06 Types of Radiation Concept 1