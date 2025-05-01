Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radiation Detection Methods Radiation detection methods vary in their sensitivity and application. Scintillation counters and Geiger counters are electronic devices that provide real-time measurements of radiation levels, making them suitable for detecting and quantifying radiation leaks. In contrast, film badges are passive devices that measure cumulative exposure over time, which limits their effectiveness in immediate leak detection.

Sensitivity and Response Time Sensitivity refers to a detector's ability to identify low levels of radiation, while response time indicates how quickly a device can provide readings. Scintillation counters and Geiger counters are designed to be highly sensitive and offer rapid responses, allowing for immediate assessment of radiation levels. This is crucial in emergency situations where quick action is needed to address potential hazards.