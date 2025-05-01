Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Square Law The Inverse Square Law states that the intensity of radiation decreases with the square of the distance from the source. This means that if you double the distance from the radiation source, the intensity of exposure is reduced to one-fourth. Understanding this principle is crucial for calculating how far one must be from a radiation source to achieve a desired intensity level.

Radiation Exposure Units Radiation exposure is often measured in rems, which quantify the biological effect of ionizing radiation on human tissue. The rem unit accounts for the type of radiation and its potential to cause harm. Knowing the significance of rems helps in assessing safe exposure levels and understanding the implications of radiation intensity in health physics.