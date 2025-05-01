Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Measuring Radioactivity
Problem 69
Textbook Question
If a radiation source has an intensity of 650 rem at 1.0 m, what distance is needed to decrease the intensity of exposure to below 25 rem, the level at which no effects are detectable?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the inverse square law for radiation intensity: \( I_1 \times d_1^2 = I_2 \times d_2^2 \), where \( I \) is intensity and \( d \) is distance.
Substitute the known values into the equation: \( 650 \times (1.0)^2 = 25 \times d_2^2 \).
Rearrange the equation to solve for \( d_2^2 \): \( d_2^2 = \frac{650}{25} \).
Calculate \( d_2 \) by taking the square root of both sides: \( d_2 = \sqrt{\frac{650}{25}} \).
Interpret the result to find the distance \( d_2 \) needed to reduce the intensity to below 25 rem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inverse Square Law
The Inverse Square Law states that the intensity of radiation decreases with the square of the distance from the source. This means that if you double the distance from the radiation source, the intensity of exposure is reduced to one-fourth. Understanding this principle is crucial for calculating how far one must be from a radiation source to achieve a desired intensity level.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Radiation Exposure Units
Radiation exposure is often measured in rems, which quantify the biological effect of ionizing radiation on human tissue. The rem unit accounts for the type of radiation and its potential to cause harm. Knowing the significance of rems helps in assessing safe exposure levels and understanding the implications of radiation intensity in health physics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Types of Radiation Concept 1
Threshold Level of Exposure
The threshold level of exposure refers to the maximum amount of radiation that can be absorbed without causing detectable effects. In this context, 25 rem is identified as the threshold below which no adverse effects are expected. Recognizing this threshold is essential for determining safe distances from radiation sources and ensuring compliance with safety standards.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:54
Electron Arrangements Concept 1
