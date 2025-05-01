Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radiation Dose Units Radiation exposure is measured in different units, with the sievert (Sv) and rem being common. The sievert is the SI unit that quantifies the biological effect of ionizing radiation, while the rem is an older unit that is still used in some contexts. The conversion factor is 1 Sv = 100 rem, which is essential for converting the effective dose from mSv to rem.

Biological Effects of Radiation Biological effects of radiation refer to the potential harm that ionizing radiation can cause to living tissues. These effects can range from cellular damage to increased cancer risk, depending on the dose and duration of exposure. Understanding the threshold for observable biological effects, such as the >25 rem limit mentioned, is crucial for assessing safety in medical imaging.