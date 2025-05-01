Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Measuring Radioactivity
Problem 14
Textbook Question
A typical chest X ray exposes a patient to an effective dose of 0.02 mSv. How many rem is this, and how many chest X rays would a patient have to receive before biological effects would be observed? (The limit from Table 11.6 is >25 rem.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the conversion between millisieverts (mSv) and rem: 1 mSv is equivalent to 0.1 rem.
Convert the effective dose from mSv to rem using the conversion factor: multiply the dose in mSv by 0.1 to get the dose in rem.
Determine the threshold dose in rem for biological effects from the problem statement, which is >25 rem.
Calculate the number of chest X-rays needed to reach the threshold dose by dividing the threshold dose in rem by the dose per X-ray in rem.
Interpret the result to understand how many X-rays are required before biological effects might be observed, based on the given threshold.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radiation Dose Units
Radiation exposure is measured in different units, with the sievert (Sv) and rem being common. The sievert is the SI unit that quantifies the biological effect of ionizing radiation, while the rem is an older unit that is still used in some contexts. The conversion factor is 1 Sv = 100 rem, which is essential for converting the effective dose from mSv to rem.
Biological Effects of Radiation
Biological effects of radiation refer to the potential harm that ionizing radiation can cause to living tissues. These effects can range from cellular damage to increased cancer risk, depending on the dose and duration of exposure. Understanding the threshold for observable biological effects, such as the >25 rem limit mentioned, is crucial for assessing safety in medical imaging.
Cumulative Radiation Exposure
Cumulative radiation exposure is the total amount of radiation a person has received over time from various sources, including medical procedures like X-rays. To determine how many chest X-rays would lead to observable biological effects, one must calculate the cumulative dose by multiplying the dose per X-ray by the number of X-rays, comparing it to established safety limits.
