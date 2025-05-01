Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measurement Measurement refers to the process of quantifying physical quantities using standard units. In the context of the question, it involves identifying which numbers represent measurable quantities and which are simply counts or labels. For example, '1 table' and '4 chairs' are counts of items rather than measurements of length, mass, or volume.

Quantitative vs. Qualitative Data Quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured and expressed in numbers, while qualitative data describes characteristics or qualities that cannot be measured numerically. In the given pairs, the numbers represent quantitative data as they indicate the count of physical objects, but they do not provide any measurable attributes like size or weight.