Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures (Simplified)
Problem 19
Textbook Question
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:b. 1 table and 4 chairs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context of the numbers: In this case, '1 table' and '4 chairs' are quantities related to furniture.
Understand the difference between measured and counted numbers: Measured numbers are obtained using a measuring tool and have some degree of uncertainty, while counted numbers are exact and have no uncertainty.
Recognize that '1 table' and '4 chairs' are counted numbers because they represent exact quantities of items.
Since counted numbers are exact, they do not have a degree of uncertainty and are not considered measured numbers.
Conclude that there are no measured numbers in the given pair of numbers, as both are counted quantities.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Measurement
Measurement refers to the process of quantifying physical quantities using standard units. In the context of the question, it involves identifying which numbers represent measurable quantities and which are simply counts or labels. For example, '1 table' and '4 chairs' are counts of items rather than measurements of length, mass, or volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Quantitative vs. Qualitative Data
Quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured and expressed in numbers, while qualitative data describes characteristics or qualities that cannot be measured numerically. In the given pairs, the numbers represent quantitative data as they indicate the count of physical objects, but they do not provide any measurable attributes like size or weight.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:45
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision, including all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. In the context of the question, while the numbers '1' and '4' are whole numbers and can be considered precise counts, the concept of significant figures is less relevant since they do not involve decimal places or uncertainty.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2
Watch next
Master Significant Figures (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice