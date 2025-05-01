Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measured Numbers Measured numbers are values obtained through measurement and are subject to uncertainty. They include a degree of precision based on the measuring instrument used. For example, the mass of a patient measured as 67.5 kg indicates that the measurement is precise to one decimal place, but it may not be exact due to potential variations in the measurement process.

Exact Numbers Exact numbers are values that are counted or defined and have no uncertainty associated with them. They are considered to have an infinite number of significant figures. Examples include the number of students in a classroom or defined quantities like 1 meter = 100 centimeters, where the values are exact and not subject to measurement error.