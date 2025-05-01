Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures (Simplified)
Problem 17
Textbook Question
dentify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:a. A patient has a mass of 67.5 kg.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between measured and exact numbers: Measured numbers are obtained from measurements and have a degree of uncertainty, while exact numbers are counted or defined and have no uncertainty.
Identify the context of the number given in the statement: In this case, the number is related to the mass of a patient.
Consider how mass is typically determined: Mass is usually measured using a scale or balance, which introduces some level of measurement uncertainty.
Recognize that because mass is determined through measurement, the number 67.5 kg is a measured number.
Conclude that the number 67.5 kg is a measured number because it is obtained through a measurement process and has an associated uncertainty.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Measured Numbers
Measured numbers are values obtained through measurement and are subject to uncertainty. They include a degree of precision based on the measuring instrument used. For example, the mass of a patient measured as 67.5 kg indicates that the measurement is precise to one decimal place, but it may not be exact due to potential variations in the measurement process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Exact Numbers
Exact numbers are values that are counted or defined and have no uncertainty associated with them. They are considered to have an infinite number of significant figures. Examples include the number of students in a classroom or defined quantities like 1 meter = 100 centimeters, where the values are exact and not subject to measurement error.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for interpreting measured numbers, as they indicate the reliability of the measurement and help in determining how to report results accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2
Watch next
Master Significant Figures (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice