Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For nickel (Ni), the molar mass is approximately 58.69 g/mol. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is crucial for stoichiometric calculations in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass

Unit Conversion Unit conversion involves changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this context, converting grams of nickel to moles requires using the molar mass of nickel. Mastery of unit conversion is vital for accurately comparing quantities in different units, such as grams and moles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1