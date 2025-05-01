Table of contents
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures (Simplified)
Problem 20
Textbook Question
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context of each number in the pair: '6 nickels' refers to a count of coins, while '16 g of nickel' refers to a mass measurement.
Determine if each number is an exact number or a measured number: Exact numbers are counted values or defined quantities, while measured numbers are obtained through measurement and have some degree of uncertainty.
Recognize that '6 nickels' is an exact number because it is a count of discrete items (nickels), which does not involve any measurement uncertainty.
Understand that '16 g of nickel' is a measured number because it involves a measurement of mass, which inherently includes some uncertainty.
Conclude that in this pair, '6 nickels' is the exact number, while '16 g of nickel' is a measured number.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For nickel (Ni), the molar mass is approximately 58.69 g/mol. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is crucial for stoichiometric calculations in chemistry.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion involves changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this context, converting grams of nickel to moles requires using the molar mass of nickel. Mastery of unit conversion is vital for accurately comparing quantities in different units, such as grams and moles.
Quantitative Analysis
Quantitative analysis in chemistry refers to the determination of the amount or concentration of a substance in a sample. In this question, it involves identifying the exact number of moles of nickel in 16 grams and comparing it to the number of nickels. This concept is fundamental for understanding relationships between mass, moles, and the number of particles in chemical substances.
