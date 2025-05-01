Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exact Numbers Exact numbers are values that are counted or defined and have no uncertainty associated with them. For example, if you have 5 pizzas, this number is exact because it represents a count of whole items. Exact numbers do not affect the precision of calculations in the same way that measured numbers do.

Measured Numbers Measured numbers are values obtained from measurements and include some degree of uncertainty. For instance, 50.0 g of cheese is a measured number, as it is derived from a scale and reflects a specific quantity with a defined precision. The number of significant figures in a measured number indicates the level of certainty in the measurement.