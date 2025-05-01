Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Concentration and Dilution Concentration refers to the amount of a substance (solute) present in a given volume of solution. In this case, the concentration of glucose in the IV solution is given as 5.0 g per 100 mL. Understanding how to calculate total amounts from concentration is essential for determining how much glucose is in the entire 3.2 L of solution. Recommended video: Guided course 01:03 01:03 Dilutions

Caloric Content of Carbohydrates Carbohydrates, such as glucose, provide energy measured in kilocalories. Each gram of glucose yields approximately 4 kilocalories of energy. To find the total energy obtained from the glucose solution, one must multiply the total grams of glucose by this caloric value, which is crucial for understanding the patient's energy intake.