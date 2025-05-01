Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catalyst A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. It achieves this by providing an alternative reaction pathway with a lower activation energy, allowing the reaction to proceed more quickly. Catalysts can be either homogeneous, existing in the same phase as the reactants, or heterogeneous, existing in a different phase. Recommended video: Guided course 02:16 02:16 Rate of Reaction Concept 7

Activation Energy Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. A higher activation energy means that fewer molecules have sufficient energy to react at a given temperature, while a lower activation energy, often facilitated by a catalyst, increases the likelihood of successful collisions between reactant molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 02:23 02:23 Energy Diagrams Concept 2