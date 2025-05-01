Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Nature of Energy
Problem 33
Textbook Question
For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16g of carbohydrate, 12g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tensplace.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the energy contribution per gram for each macronutrient: carbohydrates provide 4 kcal/g, proteins provide 4 kcal/g, and fats provide 9 kcal/g.
Calculate the energy from carbohydrates by multiplying the grams of carbohydrates by the energy per gram: 16 g of carbohydrates * 4 kcal/g.
Calculate the energy from fats by multiplying the grams of fat by the energy per gram: 12 g of fat * 9 kcal/g.
Calculate the energy from proteins by multiplying the grams of protein by the energy per gram: 9 g of protein * 4 kcal/g.
Add the energy contributions from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to find the total energy in kilocalories, then convert the total energy from kilocalories to kilojoules using the conversion factor 1 kcal = 4.184 kJ.

Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Macronutrients and Their Energy Values
Macronutrients—carbohydrates, fats, and proteins—are the primary sources of energy in our diet. Each macronutrient provides a specific amount of energy: carbohydrates yield approximately 4 kilocalories per gram, fats provide about 9 kilocalories per gram, and proteins also contribute around 4 kilocalories per gram. Understanding these values is essential for calculating the total energy content of food.
Energy Conversion Units
Energy can be measured in different units, primarily kilocalories (kcal) and kilojoules (kJ). To convert kilocalories to kilojoules, one can use the conversion factor where 1 kcal is approximately equal to 4.184 kJ. This knowledge is crucial for expressing energy content in the desired unit, especially in scientific contexts where different units may be preferred.
Rounding Numbers
Rounding is a mathematical process used to reduce the number of digits in a number while maintaining its approximate value. In this context, rounding to the tens place means adjusting the calculated energy values to the nearest ten. This is important for simplifying results and making them easier to interpret, especially in dietary contexts.
