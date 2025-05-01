Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric System The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters, liters, and grams. It is organized in powers of ten, making conversions between units straightforward. Understanding the metric system is essential for comparing different units of mass, such as milligrams and kilograms. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Units of Mass Units of mass measure the amount of matter in an object. In the metric system, common units include milligrams (mg), grams (g), and kilograms (kg). A milligram is one-thousandth of a gram, while a kilogram is one thousand grams, highlighting the significant difference in scale between these units. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Pressure Units