Units of Volume Volume is a measure of the three-dimensional space an object occupies, commonly expressed in liters (L) and its subdivisions. The metric system uses prefixes to denote fractions or multiples of a unit, such as milliliters (mL) and microliters (µL). Understanding these units is essential for comparing volumes, as they represent different scales of measurement.

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are used to indicate the size of a unit in relation to the base unit. For example, 'milli-' denotes one-thousandth (10^-3) of a liter, while 'micro-' denotes one-millionth (10^-6) of a liter. This hierarchical structure allows for easy conversion and comparison between different units of measurement.