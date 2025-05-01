Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit of Mass The unit 'ms' refers to millisecond, but in the context of mass, it is likely a typographical error. The standard unit of mass in the International System of Units (SI) is the kilogram (kg). Understanding mass is crucial as it quantifies the amount of matter in an object, which is fundamental in chemistry for stoichiometry and reactions.

SI Units The International System of Units (SI) is a standardized system used globally for scientific measurements. It includes base units such as meter for length, kilogram for mass, and second for time. Familiarity with SI units is essential in chemistry to ensure consistency and accuracy in measurements and calculations.