Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a material-specific property that helps in understanding how different substances respond to heat. The formula to calculate specific heat (c) is c = q / (m × ΔT), where q is the heat added, m is the mass, and ΔT is the change in temperature. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Heat Transfer Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this context, heat is applied to the sample, causing its temperature to rise. Understanding the principles of heat transfer is essential for calculating changes in temperature and identifying materials based on their thermal properties. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity