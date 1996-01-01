Skip to main content
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillaries
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillaries
04:20
Pre-capillary sphincters | Circulatory system physiology | NCLEX-RN | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
09:30
Blood Vessels, Part 1 - Form and Function: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #27
by CrashCourse
05:31
Capillaries: Overview & Definition – Histology | Lecturio
by Lecturio Medical
09:17
Three types of capillaries | Circulatory system physiology | NCLEX-RN | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
Exchange of gases and nutrients occurs by diffusion between the __________.
The only vessels that provide direct access to nearly every cell in the body are the __________.
The presence of __________ stabilizes the wall of capillaries.
A metarteriole is a vessel that __________.
