19. Blood Vessels
Capillaries
Which of the following correctly describes the flow of blood through a mesenteric capillary bed when the precapillary sphincters are constricted?
A
Terminal arteriole > metarteriole > capillaries > thoroughfare channel > postcapillary venule.
B
Terminal arteriole > metarteriole > thoroughfare channel > postcapillary venule.
C
Terminal arteriole > vascular shunt > capillaries > postcapillary venule.
D
Terminal arteriole > thoroughfare channel > metarteriole > postcapillary venule.
