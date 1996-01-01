Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
7:38
Class I and Class II MHC Proteins
by Pearson
435
05:16
Cellular Immunity - Adaptive Immunity
by Alila Medical Media
191
6:53
Immunology - Infection and Initial Response
by Pearson
556
5
06:53
Immune Response Explained: T-Cell Activation
by Demystifying Medicine McMaster
18
05:16
Cellular Immunity - Adaptive Immunity part 1, Animation
by Alila Medical Media
23
16:30
Introduction to the immune system
by Osmosis from Elsevier
16
04:31
Helper T Cells
by PhysioPathoPharmaco
16
PRACTICE
6
Multiple Choice
Which are correctly matched?
487
Multiple Choice
What is the second step of T cell activation?
413
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are MISMATCHED?
592
Multiple Choice
Cytotoxic T cells kill target cells __________.
914
1
Multiple Choice
Which cells stimulate both arms of the immune response?
694
Multiple Choice
The process that begins when a helper T cell binds to a class II MHC protein on a displaying cell is known as __________.
648
