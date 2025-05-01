Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activation Energy Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. A lower activation energy means that more molecules have sufficient energy to react, thus increasing the reaction rate.

Catalysts Catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. They work by providing an alternative reaction pathway with a lower activation energy. Importantly, catalysts affect both the forward and reverse reactions equally, thereby influencing the overall reaction dynamics.