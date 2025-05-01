Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Balance Caloric balance refers to the relationship between the number of calories consumed through food and beverages and the number of calories expended through physical activity and metabolic processes. To maintain weight, the calories consumed must equal the calories burned. If a person consumes fewer calories than they burn, they will lose weight, while consuming more will lead to weight gain. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) is the number of calories that the body requires at rest to maintain basic physiological functions such as breathing, circulation, and cell production. BMR varies based on factors like age, sex, weight, and muscle mass. Understanding BMR is crucial for determining how many calories a person needs to consume to maintain, lose, or gain weight. Recommended video: Guided course 01:07 01:07 Rate of Reaction Concept 1