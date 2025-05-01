Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Nature of Energy
Problem 67
Textbook Question
For the unbalanced combustion reaction shown, 1 mol of ethanol, C2H5OH, releases 327 kcal (1370 kJ): C2H5OH + O2 → CO2 + H2OIf the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL, calculate the combustion energy of ethanol in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molar mass of ethanol (C_2H_5OH) by adding the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: 2 carbon atoms, 6 hydrogen atoms, and 1 oxygen atom.
Calculate the mass of 1 mole of ethanol using its molar mass.
Use the given density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL) to find the volume of 1 mole of ethanol in milliliters.
Determine the combustion energy per milliliter by dividing the total energy released by 1 mole of ethanol (327 kcal or 1370 kJ) by the volume of 1 mole of ethanol in milliliters.
Express the combustion energy in both kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combustion Reactions
Combustion reactions are exothermic processes where a substance reacts with oxygen to produce heat, light, carbon dioxide, and water. In this case, ethanol (C2H5OH) combusts in the presence of oxygen (O2), releasing energy. Understanding the stoichiometry of the reaction is crucial for calculating energy release per unit of volume.
Energy Conversion
Energy conversion involves changing energy from one form to another, such as converting kilocalories to kilojoules. The conversion factor is 1 kcal = 4.184 kJ. This is important for expressing the combustion energy of ethanol in both kilocalories and kilojoules per milliliter, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of energy output.
Density and Volume Calculations
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is crucial for converting between mass and volume. Given the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), one can calculate the mass of ethanol in a specific volume, which is necessary to determine the energy released per milliliter. This relationship is essential for solving the problem accurately.
