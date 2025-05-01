Table of contents
3. Matter and Energy
Nature of Energy
Problem 69
Textbook Question
A 70.0-kg person had a quarter-pound cheeseburger, french fries, and a chocolate shake. (3.5)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total kilocalories in the meal by adding the kilocalories from the cheeseburger, french fries, and chocolate shake.
Use the conversion factors: 1 gram of carbohydrate provides 4 kcal, 1 gram of protein provides 4 kcal, and 1 gram of fat provides 9 kcal, to calculate the total kilocalories for each food item if needed.
Determine the total kilocalories burned per hour by running using the person's weight and a standard conversion rate (e.g., running burns approximately 11.4 kcal/min for a 70-kg person).
Divide the total kilocalories of the meal by the kilocalories burned per hour to find the number of hours needed to burn off the meal.
Ensure all units are consistent and check calculations for accuracy.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Caloric Content of Food
Understanding the caloric content of food is essential for determining energy intake. Each macronutrient contributes a specific number of calories: carbohydrates and proteins provide 4 calories per gram, while fats provide 9 calories per gram. By calculating the total calories from the meal consumed, one can assess how much energy needs to be expended to maintain energy balance.
Metabolic Rate and Exercise
The metabolic rate refers to the rate at which the body uses energy, which can vary based on factors like weight, age, and activity level. Different forms of exercise, such as running, burn calories at different rates. Understanding how long a person needs to run to burn off a specific number of calories is crucial for managing weight and energy balance.
Nutritional Tables
Nutritional tables provide detailed information about the macronutrient composition of various foods, including their calorie content. These tables are essential tools for calculating the total caloric intake from a meal. By referencing such tables, one can accurately determine the energy provided by different food items, which is necessary for planning dietary and exercise regimens.
