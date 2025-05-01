Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Content of Food Understanding the caloric content of food is essential for determining energy intake. Each macronutrient contributes a specific number of calories: carbohydrates and proteins provide 4 calories per gram, while fats provide 9 calories per gram. By calculating the total calories from the meal consumed, one can assess how much energy needs to be expended to maintain energy balance. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Physical & Chemical Changes

Metabolic Rate and Exercise The metabolic rate refers to the rate at which the body uses energy, which can vary based on factors like weight, age, and activity level. Different forms of exercise, such as running, burn calories at different rates. Understanding how long a person needs to run to burn off a specific number of calories is crucial for managing weight and energy balance. Recommended video: Guided course 01:07 01:07 Rate of Reaction Concept 1