Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
CIA Problem 4.2 Draw the Lewis dot structures for the molecules CO and NO. What is different about these structures compared with the general examples we have seen so far? How could these Lewis structures provide insight into the high chemical reactivity of these molecules?
1
Identify the total number of valence electrons for each molecule. For CO, carbon has 4 valence electrons and oxygen has 6, totaling 10 valence electrons. For NO, nitrogen has 5 valence electrons and oxygen has 6, totaling 11 valence electrons.
Draw the skeletal structure of each molecule. For CO, place carbon and oxygen next to each other. For NO, place nitrogen and oxygen next to each other.
Distribute the valence electrons around the atoms to satisfy the octet rule as much as possible. Start by placing electrons between the atoms to form bonds, then distribute the remaining electrons to complete the octets.
For CO, you will find that a triple bond between carbon and oxygen is necessary to satisfy the octet rule for both atoms. For NO, achieving a full octet for both atoms is not possible due to the odd number of electrons, resulting in a double bond with one unpaired electron.
Discuss the implications of these structures: The presence of a triple bond in CO and an unpaired electron in NO contributes to their high reactivity. The triple bond in CO makes it a strong bond, but the molecule is still reactive due to the polarity and potential for bond formation. The unpaired electron in NO makes it a radical, which is highly reactive.
Key Concepts
Lewis Dot Structures
Lewis dot structures are diagrams that represent the valence electrons of atoms within a molecule. They illustrate how electrons are shared or transferred between atoms to form bonds, using dots to signify valence electrons and lines for covalent bonds. Understanding these structures is crucial for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity.
Molecular Reactivity
Molecular reactivity refers to how likely a molecule is to undergo a chemical reaction. Factors influencing reactivity include the presence of lone pairs, bond strength, and the overall electron configuration. Molecules like CO and NO exhibit high reactivity due to their unique electron arrangements and the presence of multiple bonds, which can facilitate reactions.
Formal Charge
Formal charge is a concept used to determine the distribution of electrons in a molecule and assess the stability of its Lewis structure. It is calculated by comparing the number of valence electrons in the free atom to the number of electrons assigned in the Lewis structure. A lower formal charge on atoms typically indicates a more stable structure, which is particularly relevant for understanding the reactivity of CO and NO.
