Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Problem 49
Consider the following possible structural formulas for C₃H₆O₂ . If a structure is not reasonable, explain what changes could be made to convert it to a reasonable structure. a.
Identify the molecular formula of the given structure by counting the number of each type of atom present.
Compare the identified molecular formula with the given formula C₃H₆O₂ to check for consistency.
Check the valency of each atom in the structure to ensure that it satisfies the octet rule or the appropriate valency for hydrogen.
If the structure is not reasonable, consider rearranging the atoms or adjusting the bonds to form a valid structure that matches the molecular formula C₃H₆O₂.
Ensure that the final structure has the correct number of bonds for each atom, particularly focusing on carbon, which should have four bonds.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Formula and Structure
The molecular formula C₃H₆O₂ indicates that the compound consists of three carbon (C) atoms, six hydrogen (H) atoms, and two oxygen (O) atoms. Understanding how these atoms can be arranged in a structural formula is crucial for determining the compound's identity and properties. Different structural arrangements can lead to different isomers, which may have distinct chemical behaviors.
Valency and Bonding
Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. Carbon typically forms four bonds, oxygen forms two, and hydrogen forms one. When analyzing structural formulas, it is essential to ensure that each atom achieves a full valence shell, which helps in identifying reasonable structures and correcting any that are not chemically feasible.
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of C₃H₆O₂, common functional groups include carboxylic acids and esters. Recognizing these groups can help in determining the reactivity and properties of the compound, as well as in suggesting modifications to create reasonable structural representations.
