Molecular Formula and Structure The molecular formula C₃H₆O₂ indicates that the compound consists of three carbon (C) atoms, six hydrogen (H) atoms, and two oxygen (O) atoms. Understanding how these atoms can be arranged in a structural formula is crucial for determining the compound's identity and properties. Different structural arrangements can lead to different isomers, which may have distinct chemical behaviors.

Valency and Bonding Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. Carbon typically forms four bonds, oxygen forms two, and hydrogen forms one. When analyzing structural formulas, it is essential to ensure that each atom achieves a full valence shell, which helps in identifying reasonable structures and correcting any that are not chemically feasible.