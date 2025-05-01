Table of contents
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Problem 44
Textbook Question
Distinguish between the following: c. A lone pair and a shared pair of elecctrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the definition of a lone pair of electrons: A lone pair refers to a pair of valence electrons that are not shared with another atom and are sometimes called non-bonding pairs.
Identify the definition of a shared pair of electrons: A shared pair of electrons, also known as a bonding pair, is a pair of electrons that are shared between two atoms, forming a covalent bond.
Visualize the difference: In a Lewis structure, lone pairs are typically shown as pairs of dots on a single atom, while shared pairs are represented as lines (bonds) between two atoms.
Consider the role in molecular geometry: Lone pairs can affect the shape of a molecule because they occupy space and can repel bonding pairs, altering bond angles.
Reflect on the chemical properties: Lone pairs can participate in chemical reactions, such as forming coordinate covalent bonds, while shared pairs are primarily involved in maintaining the structure of the molecule.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lone Pair Electrons
Lone pair electrons are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding with other atoms. They are localized on a single atom and can influence the shape and reactivity of molecules. For example, in water (H2O), the oxygen atom has two lone pairs that affect the molecule's bent shape.
Shared Pair Electrons
Shared pair electrons, also known as bonding pairs, are pairs of electrons that are shared between two atoms to form a covalent bond. This sharing allows each atom to attain a more stable electron configuration, often resembling that of noble gases. For instance, in a molecule of hydrogen (H2), the two hydrogen atoms share a pair of electrons, creating a stable bond.
Covalent Bonding
Covalent bonding is a type of chemical bond that involves the sharing of electron pairs between atoms. This interaction typically occurs between nonmetals and is fundamental to the structure of many molecules. The strength and number of shared pairs determine the bond's characteristics, such as single, double, or triple bonds, influencing the molecule's properties.
