Lone Pair Electrons Lone pair electrons are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding with other atoms. They are localized on a single atom and can influence the shape and reactivity of molecules. For example, in water (H2O), the oxygen atom has two lone pairs that affect the molecule's bent shape.

Shared Pair Electrons Shared pair electrons, also known as bonding pairs, are pairs of electrons that are shared between two atoms to form a covalent bond. This sharing allows each atom to attain a more stable electron configuration, often resembling that of noble gases. For instance, in a molecule of hydrogen (H2), the two hydrogen atoms share a pair of electrons, creating a stable bond.