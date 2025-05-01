Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This type of bond typically occurs between nonmetals and is crucial for the formation of molecules. The number of covalent bonds an atom can form is determined by its valence electrons, which are the electrons in the outermost shell that participate in bonding. Recommended video: Guided course 01:18 01:18 Covalent Bonds Example 1

Lewis Dot Structures Lewis dot structures are diagrams that represent the valence electrons of atoms within a molecule. They use dots to show individual electrons and lines to represent covalent bonds between atoms. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond and the arrangement of electrons, which is essential for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity. Recommended video: Guided course 03:11 03:11 Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1