Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This sharing allows each atom to attain a stable electron configuration, typically resembling that of noble gases. The number of shared electron pairs determines the bond order, with single, double, and triple bonds representing one, two, and three pairs of shared electrons, respectively. Recommended video: Guided course 01:18 01:18 Covalent Bonds Example 1

Electron-Dot Symbols Electron-dot symbols, also known as Lewis dot structures, visually represent the valence electrons of an atom. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, and the symbols help illustrate how atoms bond and the arrangement of electrons in a molecule. These diagrams are essential for understanding molecular structure, including the number of bonds and lone pairs present. Recommended video: Guided course 01:27 01:27 Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2