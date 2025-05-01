Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are symbols that denote specific powers of ten, allowing for the expression of large or small quantities in a manageable form. Each prefix corresponds to a factor by which the base unit is multiplied or divided, facilitating easier calculations and conversions in scientific measurements.

Milli The prefix 'milli' represents a factor of 10^-3, or one-thousandth of a unit. For example, one millimeter (mm) is equal to 0.001 meters. Understanding this prefix is essential for accurately interpreting measurements in various scientific contexts, particularly in chemistry.