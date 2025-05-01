Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the context of the given reaction, this means that ammonia (NH3) and oxygen (O2) are converting to nitrogen monoxide (NO) and water vapor (H2O) at a rate that balances with the reverse process, allowing the system to maintain a stable state.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For the reaction provided, K would be calculated using the concentrations of NO and H2O divided by those of NH3 and O2, reflecting the extent to which the reaction favors products or reactants at equilibrium.