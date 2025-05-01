Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. A small K value, such as 2.3 x 10^-18, indicates that at equilibrium, the concentration of reactants is much greater than that of products, suggesting that the reaction favors the reactants.

Reaction Favorability In chemical reactions, favorability refers to the tendency of a reaction to proceed towards products or remain with reactants. When K is significantly less than 1, it implies that the formation of products is not favored, and the reaction is more likely to remain in the reactant state. This concept is crucial for predicting the direction of a reaction under equilibrium conditions.