Measuring Radioactivity
Problem 9
Textbook Question
A 1.00 mL sample of red blood cells containing chromium-51 as a tracer was injected into a patient. After several hours, a 5.00 mL sample of blood was drawn and its activity compared to the activity of the injected tracer sample. If the collected sample activity was 0.10% of the original tracer, calculate the total blood volume of the patient (see the Chemistry in Action 'Medical Uses of Radioactivity,' p. 338).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial activity of the tracer in the 1.00 mL sample of red blood cells. Let's denote this initial activity as A_0.
Recognize that the activity of the tracer in the 5.00 mL blood sample is 0.10% of the initial activity A_0. Therefore, the activity in the 5.00 mL sample is 0.001 * A_0.
Set up a proportion to relate the activity of the tracer to the total blood volume. The activity in the 5.00 mL sample is to the total activity as the 5.00 mL is to the total blood volume (V).
Use the equation: (0.001 * A_0) / A_0 = 5.00 mL / V, which simplifies to 0.001 = 5.00 mL / V.
Solve the equation for V to find the total blood volume of the patient.
Radioactive Tracers
Radioactive tracers are isotopes that emit radiation and can be used to track the movement of substances within biological systems. In this context, chromium-51 serves as a tracer to monitor blood volume and distribution. The activity of the tracer in the blood can provide insights into physiological processes and help in medical diagnostics.
Radioactive Decay and Activity
Radioactive decay refers to the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. The activity of a radioactive sample, measured in counts per minute (CPM) or similar units, indicates the rate of decay. In this scenario, the activity of the blood sample is compared to the original tracer activity to determine the proportion of tracer remaining, which is essential for calculating blood volume.
Volume and Concentration Relationships
Understanding the relationship between volume and concentration is crucial for solving this problem. The concentration of the tracer in the blood sample can be used to infer the total blood volume of the patient. By knowing the initial volume of the tracer and its activity, one can set up a proportion to calculate the total blood volume based on the activity measured in the drawn sample.
