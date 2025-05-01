Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactivity Radioactivity is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This decay can occur in various forms, including alpha, beta, and gamma radiation. The activity of a radioactive substance, measured in curies (Ci) or microcuries (μCi), indicates the rate at which decay occurs, which is crucial for understanding the dosage and safety of radioisotopes in medical applications. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Dosage Calculation Calculating the dosage of a substance involves determining the total amount administered based on its concentration and the volume delivered. In this case, the activity concentration of selenium-75 is given in μCi/mL, and by multiplying this concentration by the volume administered (in mL), one can find the total dose received by the patient in microcuries. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Calculate Oxidation Numbers