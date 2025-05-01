Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Concentration of Solutions Concentration refers to the amount of solute present in a given volume of solution. In this case, the concentration of dextrose is given as 5 g per 100 mL. Understanding how to calculate total solute from concentration is essential for determining the total amount of glucose the patient receives daily. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions

Energy Content of Nutrients Different nutrients provide varying amounts of energy, measured in kilocalories (kcal). Glucose, a simple sugar, provides 4 kcal per gram. Knowing the energy content of glucose allows for the calculation of total caloric intake based on the amount of glucose consumed. Recommended video: Guided course 01:26 01:26 Nature of Energy