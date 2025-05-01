Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Calorimetry Calorimetry is the science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes. In this context, it involves using a calorimeter to determine the amount of heat released when a substance, like olive oil, is burned. The heat absorbed by the water in the calorimeter is used to calculate the energy content of the sample.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. For water, this value is typically 4.18 J/g°C. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the heat absorbed by the water when the olive oil is burned, as it allows for the conversion of temperature change into energy.