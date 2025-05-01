Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
Problem 59
Textbook Question
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks: 3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 x 10^-29 at 25 °C.Are the reactants or the products favored at equilibrium?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the equilibrium constant (K) given in the problem: K = 2.68 \times 10^{-29}.
Understand that the equilibrium constant (K) indicates the ratio of the concentration of products to reactants at equilibrium.
Recognize that a very small K value (much less than 1) suggests that the reactants are favored at equilibrium.
Consider the reaction: 3 \text{O}_2(g) \rightleftharpoons 2 \text{O}_3(g). A small K value means the concentration of \text{O}_2 is much higher than \text{O}_3 at equilibrium.
Conclude that since K is extremely small, the reactants (\text{O}_2) are favored over the products (\text{O}_3) at equilibrium.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium. A larger K value indicates that products are favored, while a smaller K suggests that reactants are favored.
Guided course
03:42
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1
Enthalpy Change (∆H)
Enthalpy change (∆H) represents the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. A positive ∆H indicates that the reaction is endothermic, meaning it requires energy input to proceed. This energy requirement can influence the position of equilibrium, often favoring reactants if the reaction absorbs significant heat.
Guided course
01:17
Physical & Chemical Changes
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed by changes in concentration, temperature, or pressure, the system will adjust to counteract the disturbance and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how changes in conditions will affect the position of equilibrium, such as favoring either reactants or products based on the reaction's characteristics.
Guided course
09:34
The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed
