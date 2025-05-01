Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium. A larger K value indicates that products are favored, while a smaller K suggests that reactants are favored. Recommended video: Guided course 03:42 03:42 Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Enthalpy Change (∆H) Enthalpy change (∆H) represents the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. A positive ∆H indicates that the reaction is endothermic, meaning it requires energy input to proceed. This energy requirement can influence the position of equilibrium, often favoring reactants if the reaction absorbs significant heat. Recommended video: Guided course 01:17 01:17 Physical & Chemical Changes