Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this state, the system is dynamic, meaning that reactions continue to occur, but there is no net change in concentration. Understanding equilibrium is crucial for predicting how changes in concentration, temperature, or pressure will affect the system.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For the reaction involving N2O4 and NO2, K can be used to relate the concentrations of these species at equilibrium. Knowing K allows for the calculation of unknown concentrations when some are provided.