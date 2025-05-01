Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It is specific to a particular reaction at a certain temperature and indicates the extent to which a reaction proceeds. A large K value suggests that products are favored, while a small K value indicates that reactants are favored. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1

Reaction Quotient (Q) The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative concentrations of reactants and products at any point in time during a reaction. It is calculated using the same formula as the equilibrium constant but with the current concentrations. Comparing Q to K helps determine the direction in which a reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium: if Q < K, the reaction shifts right to produce more products, and if Q > K, it shifts left to produce more reactants. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Redox Reactions