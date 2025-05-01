Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
Problem 52
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for the following reactions.C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction: C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g).
Recognize that the equilibrium constant expression, K, is based on the concentrations of the gaseous reactants and products.
Note that solids, like C(s), do not appear in the equilibrium constant expression.
Write the equilibrium constant expression as K = \frac{[CO][H_2]}{[H_2O]}.
Understand that [CO], [H_2], and [H_2O] represent the equilibrium concentrations of CO, H2, and H2O, respectively.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilibrium Constant (K)
The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to the concentrations of reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is calculated using the formula K = [products]^[coefficients] / [reactants]^[coefficients], where the brackets denote concentration. A large K value indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a small K value suggests that reactants are favored.
Reaction Quotient (Q)
The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative amounts of products and reactants present in a reaction at any point in time, not just at equilibrium. It is calculated using the same expression as the equilibrium constant but with the current concentrations. Comparing Q to K helps predict the direction in which a reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium: if Q < K, the reaction will shift to the right (toward products), and if Q > K, it will shift to the left (toward reactants).
Phase of Reactants and Products
In equilibrium constant expressions, only the concentrations of gases and aqueous solutions are included, while solids and liquids are omitted because their activities are defined as 1. In the given reaction, carbon (C) is a solid, and water (H2O) is a gas, which means only the gaseous products (CO and H2) will be included in the equilibrium expression. Understanding the phases of substances is crucial for correctly writing these expressions.
