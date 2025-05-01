Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to the concentrations of reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is calculated using the formula K = [products]^[coefficients] / [reactants]^[coefficients], where the brackets denote concentration. A large K value indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a small K value suggests that reactants are favored. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1

Reaction Quotient (Q) The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative amounts of products and reactants present in a reaction at any point in time, not just at equilibrium. It is calculated using the same expression as the equilibrium constant but with the current concentrations. Comparing Q to K helps predict the direction in which a reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium: if Q < K, the reaction will shift to the right (toward products), and if Q > K, it will shift to the left (toward reactants). Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Redox Reactions